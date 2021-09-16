Dr. Rodgers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grayson Rodgers, MD
Overview
Dr. Grayson Rodgers, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Neurotology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham.
Dr. Rodgers works at
Locations
Birmingham Hearing and Balance Center PC2700 10th Ave S Ste 502, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 933-2952
Pappas Ear Clinic PC2937 7th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 598-4799
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Birmingham
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is amazing doctor. He treated me back in 2001 and I’m thankful that he is treating me again this time with the baha implant soon ! Highly recommend him to anyone who suffers with ENT issues.
About Dr. Grayson Rodgers, MD
- Neurotology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1033228242
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
