Dr. Gray Fenton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fenton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gray Fenton, DO
Overview
Dr. Gray Fenton, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Plantation, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Fenton works at
Locations
-
1
Plantation Pavilion Ob/gyn8320 W Sunrise Blvd Ste 208, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 838-7200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Fenton?
Dr. Fenton is the best of the best. He has been my primary doctor for 20 years. I do not live close, but would travel to see him wherever he practices. I would never even consider going to anyone else. He listens, understands, is empathetic and knows how to treat the whole person, not just the symptoms. I would highly recommend Dr. Fenton without any hesitation at all. Why settle for anyone who is not exceptional to oversee your health care when Dr. Fenton is just that, exceptional!!
About Dr. Gray Fenton, DO
- Family Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1124109806
Education & Certifications
- NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fenton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fenton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fenton works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Fenton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fenton.
