Overview

Dr. Grantham Shell, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saraland, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mobile Infirmary and Springhill Medical Center.



Dr. Shell works at Northside Clinic in Saraland, AL with other offices in Mobile, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.