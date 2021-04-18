Dr. Grant Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Taylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Grant Taylor, MD is an Urology Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Indian Path Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, Johnston Memorial Hospital, Sycamore Shoals Hospital and Unicoi County Hospital.
Dr. Taylor works at
Locations
Urology Clinic At Johnson City2340 Knob Creek Rd Ste 720, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 926-6112
- 2 350 Steeles Rd Ste 1, Bristol, TN 37620 Directions (423) 844-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Indian Path Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
- Unicoi County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and professional physician who helped me through a bounce back bout of prostate inflammation and didn't give me the extra meds not needed that I got from a previous mistake of a prior urologist.
About Dr. Grant Taylor, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1427013044
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Bladder Infection, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.