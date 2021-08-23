See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Highlands Ranch, CO
Dr. Grant Stucki, DDS

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
2.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Grant Stucki, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Highlands Ranch, CO. They graduated from University of California At Los Angeles and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center and Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Stucki works at Redstone Dental Group and Orthodontics in Highlands Ranch, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Redstone Dental Group and Orthodontics
    1165 Sergeant Jon Stiles Dr, Highlands Ranch, CO 80129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 764-6414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Biopsy
Bone Grafting
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Biopsy
Bone Grafting

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Biopsy
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dento Alveolar Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Extraction of Wisdom Tooth Chevron Icon
Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Jaw Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Jaw Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Moderate Sedation Chevron Icon
Orthognathic Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Biopsy Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Decay Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • Tricare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Marshall — Aug 23, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Grant Stucki, DDS

    Specialties
    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184850315
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Illinois At Chicago College Of Dentistry|University Of Illinois At Chicago Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of California At Los Angeles
    Medical Education

