Overview

Dr. Grant Simons, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Simons works at NJ Electrophysiology Assocs in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.