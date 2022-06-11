Dr. Grant Simons, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simons is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Simons, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Grant Simons, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Good Samaritan Hospital and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Simons works at
Locations
-
1
NJ Electrophysiology Assocs20 Prospect Ave Ste 615, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-0774
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Simons?
Very professional and thoughtful.
About Dr. Grant Simons, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Thai
- 1568532927
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- Duke University
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Simons has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simons accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simons has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simons works at
Dr. Simons has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simons on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Simons speaks Thai.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Simons. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simons, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simons appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.