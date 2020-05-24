See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Joliet, IL
Dr. Grant Sievertsen, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (26)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Grant Sievertsen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Joliet, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Sievertsen works at Duly Health and Care in Joliet, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Duly Health and Care
    2100 Glenwood Ave, Joliet, IL 60435 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 725-2121
  2. 2
    Christina G. Steil Dermatology Ltd.
    40 S Clay St Ste 210E, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 323-3540

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism

Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchitis
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
Hair Loss
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Prostatitis
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swimmer's Ear
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Randy Thorp — May 24, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Grant Sievertsen, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1134197619
    Education & Certifications

    • Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
    • University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
    • University Of Pennsylania
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grant Sievertsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sievertsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sievertsen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sievertsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sievertsen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sievertsen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sievertsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sievertsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

