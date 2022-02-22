Overview

Dr. Grant Searles, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OR HLTH SCI UNIV SCH OF MED|Oregon Health Sciences University of Medicine and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.



Dr. Searles works at Anchorage Surgical and Bariatric in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.