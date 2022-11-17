Dr. Grant Rohman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rohman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Rohman, MD
Overview
Dr. Grant Rohman, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Crossville, TN. They graduated from James H. Quillen College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Cumberland Medical Center.
Dr. Rohman works at
Locations
-
1
Upper Cumberland Ear, Nose & Throat29 Taylor Ave Ste 101, Crossville, TN 38555 Directions (931) 528-1575Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:00pm
-
2
Cumberland River Hospital100 Old Jefferson St, Celina, TN 38551 Directions (931) 528-1575
-
3
UC Otolaryngology107 Health Care Dr, Carthage, TN 37030 Directions (931) 528-1575
-
4
Upper Cumberland Ear, Nose & Throat100 W 4th St, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (931) 528-1575
Hospital Affiliations
- Cookeville Regional Medical Center
- Cumberland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rohman?
I came to Dr. Rohman with a serious sinus infection. Through a culture taken after my sinus surgery, it was discovered that typical antibiotics would not be effective. Dr. Rohman sent an Rx to a compound pharmacy that he felt would handle this tough infection. Today, I was discharged as I am 100% healed. I loved that he was able to do a Cat Scan in his office to help with the diagnosis after a 30-day round of antibiotics. His process was steady and not aggressive. In the end, it showed to be perfect! Thank you so very much, Doctor Rohman!!!
About Dr. Grant Rohman, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- English
- 1356542476
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee
- James H. Quillen College of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rohman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rohman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rohman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rohman works at
Dr. Rohman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Deviated Septum and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rohman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Rohman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rohman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rohman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rohman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.