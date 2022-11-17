Overview

Dr. Grant Rohman, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Crossville, TN. They graduated from James H. Quillen College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cookeville Regional Medical Center and Cumberland Medical Center.



Dr. Rohman works at Cumberland Dermatology in Crossville, TN with other offices in Celina, TN, Carthage, TN and Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Deviated Septum and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.