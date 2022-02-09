Dr. Grant Rine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Rine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Grant Rine, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Rine works at
Locations
Wichita Radiological Group Prof Assoc.551 N Hillside St Ste 320, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 685-1367
Wichita Urology Group2077 N Webb Rd, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 558-9270
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rine or Dr. Josh Weir consulted with me on a weekly basis throughout my 6 weeks of therapy, answering all of my questions and concerns in a manner that I could understand. Their radiation therapists: Bre, Michelle, Abby, and Page; were all pleasant and professional to deal with. Receptionists Lilly and Bobbie always greeted me by name. Appointment times were always accurate with little or no waiting. Side effects were minimal, and Drs. Rine and Weir gave effective advice on how to deal with them.
About Dr. Grant Rine, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1457350084
Education & Certifications
- University Ks School Of Med
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
