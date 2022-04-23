Dr. Grant Redrow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Redrow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Redrow, MD
Dr. Grant Redrow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Gulf Coast Urology - Downtown1315 St Joseph Pkwy Ste 1502, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 650-1502Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
USMD Redbird Square Oncology and Infusion Center3107 W Camp Wisdom Rd Ste 110, Dallas, TX 75237 Directions (817) 784-8268
Gulf Coast Urology - Methodist Clear Lake2020 Nasa Pkwy Ste 250, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 957-9658Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
USMD Arlington Center Urology Clinic801 W Interstate 20 Ste 1, Arlington, TX 76017 Directions (817) 784-8268
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Redrow is the best specialist in urology in Texas. He is highly sought after and must be referred by a physician in order to see him. He is very thorough. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Grant Redrow, MD
- Urology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- University of Southern California, Keck School of Medicine
- MD Anderson Cancer Center-University of Texas at Houston|University of Texas At Houston Medical School
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
- University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio
- Urology
Dr. Redrow has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Redrow accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Redrow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Redrow has seen patients for Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Redrow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Redrow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Redrow.
