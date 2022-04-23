Overview

Dr. Grant Redrow, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Redrow works at Champaign Dental Group in Houston, TX with other offices in Dallas, TX and Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Testicular Dysfunction, Hypogonadism and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.