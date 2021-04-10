Dr. Olson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grant Olson, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Grant Olson, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 1667 Cole Blvd, Lakewood, CO 80401 Directions (303) 420-3131
- Lutheran Medical Center
- AARP
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Colorado Access
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Outstanding caregiver.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1467423087
- Fitzsimons Brooke Army Med Center
- University of Colorado At Denver
- Colorado College
- Pediatrics
Dr. Olson accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olson has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Olson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Olson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.