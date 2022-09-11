Overview

Dr. Grant Moore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.



Dr. Moore works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - North Scottsdale in Scottsdale, AZ with other offices in Chandler, AZ, Goodyear, AZ, Mesa, AZ, Phoenix, AZ, Sun City, AZ, Surprise, AZ and Prescott, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.