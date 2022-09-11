Dr. Grant Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. Grant Moore, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 7 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center.
Dr. Moore works at
Locations
1
North Scottsdale8763 E Bell Rd Ste 106, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (602) 607-3456
2
Chandler855 S Dobson Rd Ste 1, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 359-1861Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
3
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Goodyear1626 N Litchfield Rd Ste 110, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (623) 289-1675Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturday7:00am - 5:00pmSunday7:00am - 5:00pm
4
Mesa Southern5250 E Southern Ave Ste 4, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 420-0876
5
Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Phoenix 22nd. St4800 N 22nd St Ste 210, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 427-6001
6
Sun City Del Webb14820 N Del Webb Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 289-0729Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
7
Surprise14239 W Bell Rd Ste 216, Surprise, AZ 85374 Directions (623) 289-2129Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pmSaturday7:30am - 5:00pmSunday7:30am - 5:00pm
8
Prescott3192 Willow Creek Rd, Prescott, AZ 86301 Directions (928) 307-4967Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Admar
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Arizona State Physicians Association (ASPA)
- Avesis
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Health Choice of Arizona
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- HealthStar
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- March Vision Care
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- Nationwide
- Opticare
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Pyramid Life
- Spectera
- Starmark
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Triwest
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- University of Arizona Health Plans
- Vision Benefits of America
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Saw him once. Scheduled surgery. He was so focused.So far I’m thrilled.He did my friend eyes also and she is very happy also. 100% would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Grant Moore, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 7 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1710239751
Education & Certifications
- HARBOR-UCLA MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Moore using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Moore works at
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis), and more.
Dr. Moore speaks Spanish.
107 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
