Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (34)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Grant McWilliams, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. McWilliams works at Cape Care for Women in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Endometriosis, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Ovarian Cysts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Cape Care for Women
    211 Saint Francis Dr # 15, Cape Girardeau, MO 63703

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Endometriosis
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Ovarian Cysts
Endometriosis
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Ovarian Cysts

Endometriosis
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Ovarian Cysts
Adenomyosis
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Atrophic Vaginitis
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Cervicitis
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Colpopexy
Colporrhaphy
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Dipstick Urinalysis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypertension
Hysteroscopy
Incontinence Sling Procedure
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Oophorectomy
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Pap Smear
Phenylketonuria Screening
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vaginosis Screening
Amniocentesis
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Breast Cancer
Breast Pain
Breech Position
C-Section
Cervical Cancer
Cervical Polyps
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colectomy
Colorectal Cancer
Colposcopy
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fallopian Tube Cancer
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Female Infertility
Gallstones
Gestational Diabetes
Gynecologic Cancer
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
In Vitro Fertilization
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Intrauterine Growth Restriction
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Miscarriages
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Ovarian Cancer
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Peptic Ulcer
Perimenopause
Pleural Effusion
Preeclampsia
Pregnancy Ultrasound
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Sickle Cell Disease
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroid Nodule
Uterine Cancer
Vaginal Cancer
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vulvar Cancer
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • AlohaCare
    • Altura Benefits
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • Care 1st Health Plan
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Group
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • DenteMax
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Florida Blue
    • Freedom Health
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • L.A. Care Health Plan
    • Medica
    • Medicaid of Arkansas
    • Medicaid of Illinois
    • Medicaid of Kentucky
    • Medicaid of Missouri
    • Medicaid of Tennessee
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Hermann Physician Network
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Moda Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Novitas Solutions, Inc.
    • Optimum HealthCare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Rocky Mountain Health Plans
    • Saint Francis Health Network
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • The Health Plan of the Upper Ohio Valley
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • Union Pacific Railroad Employee Health Systems
    • UnitedHealth Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Yearly checkup
    Dec 09, 2022
    About Dr. Grant McWilliams, DO

    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    20 years of experience
    English
    1598729204
    A T Sill U Hlth Sci Kirksville Coll Osteo Med
