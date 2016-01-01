Overview

Dr. Grant McDougal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital East, Community Hospital North and Hancock Regional Hospital.



Dr. McDougal works at Indiana Nephrology And Internal Medicine in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Greenfield, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, Renal Osteodystrophy and Acidosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.