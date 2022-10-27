Overview

Dr. Grant Louie, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Frederick, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Frederick Health Hospital.



Dr. Louie works at Arthritis and Rheumatism Associates, PC in Frederick, MD with other offices in Wheaton, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.