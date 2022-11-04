Overview

Dr. Grant Lohse, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Nwu Fienberg Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.



Dr. Lohse works at PROLIANCE ORTHOPEDICS AND SPORTS MEDICINE in Bellevue, WA with other offices in Issaquah, WA and Redmond, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, Osteoarthritis of Hands and Elbow Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.