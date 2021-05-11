Overview

Dr. Grant Lewis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Mercer University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at Summit Cancer Care, PC in Savannah, GA with other offices in Statesboro, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lymphocytosis and Neutropenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.