Dr. Grant Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Lewis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Grant Lewis, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Mercer University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Lewis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Candler Medical Oncology Practice LLC225 Candler Dr Ste 300, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 354-6187
-
2
Summit Cancer Care16741 Highway 67, Statesboro, GA 30458 Directions (912) 871-8837
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lewis?
Dr. Lewis has been my oncology doctor for 8 months now. As a stage 4 patient, I consider myself to be a full-time patient. Reading these other reviews, I have no idea what doctor others are seeing, but I am very grateful for Dr. Lewis and his team. My treatment path and everything surrounding my cancer has been carefully reviewed extensively, and my recovery has been incredible for having an aggressive stage 4 diagnosis. If you have lymphoma, I would highly recommend Dr. Lewis, as I have entrusted him and his team with my life.
About Dr. Grant Lewis, MD
- Hematology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1215009287
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- U Alabama Sch Med
- U Alabama Sch Med
- Mercer University School Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Anemia, Lymphocytosis and Neutropenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.