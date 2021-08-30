Dr. Grant Lange, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lange is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Lange, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Grant Lange, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Dr. Lange works at
Locations
Alliance Health50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 300, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 726-5566
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Alliance Health Care
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Messa
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lange is a very fine doctor. He listens intently, takes notes and actually discusses things w/ you. He is very interested in the well being of his patients. He is highly communicative. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Grant Lange, DO
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1427051127
Education & Certifications
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Lange. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lange.
