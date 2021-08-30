Overview

Dr. Grant Lange, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.



Dr. Lange works at Alliance Health Professionals, PLLC in Shelby Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.