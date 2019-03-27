Overview

Dr. Grant Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Jones works at Ohio State Jameson Crane Sports Medicine Institute in Columbus, OH with other offices in Columbus, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Shoulder Arthroscopy and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.