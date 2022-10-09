Overview

Dr. Grant Johnson, DO is an Urology Specialist in Smyrna, TN. They graduated from MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Urology Associates, P.C. - Stonecrest in Smyrna, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.