Overview

Dr. Grant Henry, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Victoria, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Citizens Medical Center and Detar Hospital Navarro.



Dr. Henry works at Sleep and Family Medicine in Victoria, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.