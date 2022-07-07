Dr. Grant Heinz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Heinz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Heinz, MD
Dr. Grant Heinz, MD is an Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Banner Desert Medical Center.
Grant W Heinz MD PC6007 E Baseline Rd Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 833-3698Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pm
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Banner Desert Medical Center
How was your appointment with Dr. Heinz?
Mohs surgery left me unexpectedly with all the skin removed from my upper ear down to the cartilage. So grateful to have a skilled surgeon like Dr. Heinz who was totally unfazed by a complicated skin pull through because this was in his repertoire. Thank you Dr. Heinz!
About Dr. Grant Heinz, MD
- Ophthalmic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- Indiana University School Of Med
- UCLA Med Center
- University of Hawaii
- University of Washington
- Brigham Young University
