Dr. Grant Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Hamilton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Grant Hamilton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their fellowship with Univ Ill Mc
Dr. Hamilton works at
Locations
-
1
Mayo Clinic-rochester200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 284-1482
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hamilton?
I have had three surgeries on my nose with Dr. Hamilton due to skin cancer reconstruction. I previously had a forehead flap procedure at a different hospital that was unsuccessful yet done by a board certified plastic surgeon. Not all doctors are experts with noses...they are a complex organ and most certainly...very noticible if not done correctly. Dr. Hamilton is a skilled doctor in ENT AND plastic surgery speciializing in both. Dr. Hamilton saved and worked through a very complex set of surgeries to a very excellent result.
About Dr. Grant Hamilton, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1841273281
Education & Certifications
- Univ Ill Mc
- Univ IA
- Rush Presby Mc/Rush Med Coll
- Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamilton accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamilton works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.