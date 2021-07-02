See All Otolaryngologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Grant Hamilton, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (25)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Grant Hamilton, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their fellowship with Univ Ill Mc

Dr. Hamilton works at Mayo Clinic-rochester in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mayo Clinic-rochester
    Mayo Clinic-rochester
200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905
(507) 284-1482

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Marys Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Deviated Septum
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Congenital Nasal Deformity Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Protruding Ears Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 02, 2021
    I have had three surgeries on my nose with Dr. Hamilton due to skin cancer reconstruction. I previously had a forehead flap procedure at a different hospital that was unsuccessful yet done by a board certified plastic surgeon. Not all doctors are experts with noses...they are a complex organ and most certainly...very noticible if not done correctly. Dr. Hamilton is a skilled doctor in ENT AND plastic surgery speciializing in both. Dr. Hamilton saved and worked through a very complex set of surgeries to a very excellent result.
    About Dr. Grant Hamilton, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1841273281
    Education & Certifications

    • Univ Ill Mc
    • Univ IA
    • Rush Presby Mc/Rush Med Coll
    • Otolaryngology and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grant Hamilton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamilton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamilton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamilton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamilton works at Mayo Clinic-rochester in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Hamilton’s profile.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamilton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamilton.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamilton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamilton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

