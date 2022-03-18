See All Podiatric Surgeons in Decatur, IL
Dr. Grant Gonzalez, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Grant Gonzalez, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Decatur, IL. 

Dr. Gonzalez works at Foot & Ankle Center of Illinois in Decatur, IL with other offices in Shelbyville, IL, Springfield, IL and Carlinville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Center of Illinois
    1770 E Lake Shore Dr Lowr LL1 Ste 1, Decatur, IL 62521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Foot & Ankle Center of Illinois
    200 S Cedar St, Shelbyville, IL 62565 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 787-2700
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Foot & Ankle Center Of Illinois
    2921 Montvale Dr, Springfield, IL 62704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 787-2700
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    Foot & Ankle Center of Illinois
    20733 N Broad St, Carlinville, IL 62626 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 787-2700
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carlinville Area Hospital
  • Decatur Memorial Hospital
  • Hshs Good Shepherd Hospital
  • HSHS St. John's Hospital
  • HSHS St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis
Heel Spur
Achilles Tendinitis
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Exam Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 18, 2022
    been seeing dr Gonzo(as i call him )for a couple months now......the ulcers have healed .....all thats left is the amputation of the left big toe....which he is scheduling now.....we have connected over the time & i am very pleased with his skill......also his nurse Patti & the receptionist Carolyn as great!.....
    martin freedberg — Mar 18, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Grant Gonzalez, DPM
    About Dr. Grant Gonzalez, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164856704
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Grant Gonzalez, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

