Dr. Grant Gillman, MD
Overview
Dr. Grant Gillman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Locations
University Ear Nose & Throat Specialists Shadyside5200 Centre Ave Ste 211, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 Directions (412) 621-0123
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I was quite nervous about my broken nose when I went to see dr. Gillman on 2/16/22. However, he put me at ease and was thorough with the exam and explanation in terms I understood. I recommend him and this office.
About Dr. Grant Gillman, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1932172947
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gillman accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gillman has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Postnasal Drip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.