Overview

Dr. Grant Gillman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.



Dr. Gillman works at University ENT Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Postnasal Drip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.