Dr. Grant Fairbanks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fairbanks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Fairbanks, MD
Overview
Dr. Grant Fairbanks, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Jordan, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lakeview Hospital and Lone Peak Hospital.
Dr. Fairbanks works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Grant Andreas Fairbanks, MD10382 S Jordan Gtwy Ste 100, South Jordan, UT 84095 Directions (435) 254-5849
-
2
Fairbanks Plastic Surgery1151 E 3900 S Ste B110, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (435) 254-5848MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
- Lakeview Hospital
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fairbanks?
I have had outstanding results with the procedures Dr. Fairbanks has performed on me. My facelift turned out fantastic and then I had a mastopexy with removal of implants that turned out superb. I am so pleased and extremely grateful to Dr. Fairbanks for his expertise. I would absolutely recommend him and his staff for any of your cosmetic needs.
About Dr. Grant Fairbanks, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1861531105
Education & Certifications
- University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor
- University of Maryland , LDS Hospital
- Lds Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fairbanks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fairbanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fairbanks works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fairbanks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fairbanks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fairbanks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fairbanks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.