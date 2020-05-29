See All Plastic Surgeons in South Jordan, UT
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Grant Fairbanks, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in South Jordan, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital, Lakeview Hospital and Lone Peak Hospital.

Dr. Fairbanks works at Grant Andreas Fairbanks, MD in South Jordan, UT with other offices in Salt Lake City, UT. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Grant Andreas Fairbanks, MD
    10382 S Jordan Gtwy Ste 100, South Jordan, UT 84095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5849
    Fairbanks Plastic Surgery
    1151 E 3900 S Ste B110, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 254-5848
Hospital Affiliations
  • St. Mark's Hospital
  • Lakeview Hospital
  • Lone Peak Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Ratings & Reviews
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Grant Fairbanks, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1861531105
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University Of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Residency
  • University of Maryland , LDS Hospital
Internship
  • Lds Hospital
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Grant Fairbanks, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fairbanks is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Fairbanks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Fairbanks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fairbanks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fairbanks.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fairbanks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fairbanks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

