Dr. Grant Dona, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3 (18)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Grant Dona, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in West Monroe, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with Glenwood Regional Medical Center and Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Dona works at Glenwood Regional Medical Center in West Monroe, LA with other offices in Monroe, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Joint Pain and Bunion Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Glenwood Regional Medical Center
    503 McMillan Rd, West Monroe, LA 71291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 329-4200
    North Louisiana Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Clinic
    1501 Louisville Ave, Monroe, LA 71201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 323-8451
    Orthopaedic Clinic of Monroe
    309 McMillan Rd, West Monroe, LA 71291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 323-8451
    312 Grammont St Ste 200, Monroe, LA 71201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 323-8451
    St Francis Medical Center Inc
    309 Jackson St, Monroe, LA 71201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (318) 966-4000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Glenwood Regional Medical Center
  • Saint Francis Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Bunion Surgery
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Bunion Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Leave a review

    Dec 02, 2016
    Ankle injury, he was very courteous and professional.
    Jeannie T. in west monroe, la — Dec 02, 2016
    About Dr. Grant Dona, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1275518110
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
    Medical Education

