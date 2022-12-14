Dr. Grant Disick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Disick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Disick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Grant Disick, MD is an Urology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They completed their fellowship with Hackensack University Medical Center
Dr. Disick works at
Locations
-
1
Grant Disick, MD, PA4600 Linton Blvd Ste 240, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 637-6061Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Grant Disick, MD, PA9960 Central Park Blvd N Ste 220, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 487-5506
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Disick?
Dr. Disick is one of the best urologists that I have encountered. He is so down to earth and clear in his approach to what is (for men) a pretty scary happening. For me, it was important that he had extensive experience with Urolift. But he also has a great perspective on the procedure that I found enlightening. No man gets excited about going to the Urologist, but if you have to go, go Disick!
About Dr. Grant Disick, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1639236797
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Tufts University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Disick has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Disick accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Disick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Disick works at
Dr. Disick has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Disick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Disick speaks Spanish.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. Disick. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Disick.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Disick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Disick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.