Overview

Dr. Grant Cettie, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Cettie works at North Texas Foot Clinic in Wichita Falls, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.