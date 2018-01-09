Dr. Grant Cettie, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cettie is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Cettie, DPM
Dr. Grant Cettie, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY.
North Texas Foot Clinic2921 Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls, TX 76308 Directions (940) 692-7078Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Great staff and very friendly and helpful. Dr. Cettie is great! Definitely would recommend this foot doctor.
- Podiatric Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Cettie has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cettie accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Cettie. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cettie.
