Dr. Grant Cettie, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Grant Cettie, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Cettie works at North Texas Foot Clinic in Wichita Falls, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    North Texas Foot Clinic
    2921 Southwest Pkwy, Wichita Falls, TX 76308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 692-7078
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Corn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Corn
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ulcers Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Hyperkeratosis - Hyperpigmentation Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Onychomycosis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Toenail Fungal Infection Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jan 09, 2018
    Great staff and very friendly and helpful. Dr. Cettie is great! Definitely would recommend this foot doctor.
    — Jan 09, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Grant Cettie, DPM
    About Dr. Grant Cettie, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356359624
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
