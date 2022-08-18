Dr. Grant Booher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Booher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Booher, MD
Overview
Dr. Grant Booher, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth, Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South.
Locations
Fort Worth Brain and Spine Institute1900 Mistletoe Blvd Ste 200, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 878-5333
Longhorn Brain and Spine Pllc1001 12th Ave Ste 168, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (682) 337-7463Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital Fort Worth
- Medical City Fort Worth
- Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He does listen patiently. It seems he sincerely listens and that's important to me
About Dr. Grant Booher, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1982963591
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Dr. Booher has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Booher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Booher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Booher has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Booher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Booher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Booher.
