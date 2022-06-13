Overview

Dr. Grant Beck, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Beck works at Desert Orthopaedic Center - East Desert Inn Road in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Pahrump, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.