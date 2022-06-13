Dr. Grant Beck, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Beck, DPM
Overview
Dr. Grant Beck, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Beck works at
Locations
Desert Orthopaedic Center-desert2800 E Desert Inn Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 731-1616Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 5:30pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Centerwell Pharmacy Inc.1397 S Loop Rd, Pahrump, NV 89048 Directions (702) 300-8528
VIP Podiatry9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 410, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 300-8528
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Back in February 2022 Dr. Beck took care of my bunion. First, he tried pads on my inserts and that didn't work. Then he tried injections into the bunion. That didn't work. And then, he did surgery. And, that worked. I appreciate Dr. Beck starting from the beginning, because if one of the other procedures worked I wouldn't have to go through surgery. But, the surgery went well. Dr. Beck is a great doctor and podiatrist, and I would recommend him 100%. He also has a great bedside manner.
About Dr. Grant Beck, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Korean
- 1649446220
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Beck has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beck works at
Dr. Beck has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beck speaks Korean.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Beck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beck.
