Overview

Dr. Grant Bailey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.



Dr. Bailey works at South Denver Cardiology Associates - Littleton in Littleton, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.