Dr. Grant Bailey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Grant Bailey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Castle Rock Adventist Hospital, Littleton Adventist Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Locations
The South Denver Heart Center1000 SOUTHPARK DR, Littleton, CO 80120 Directions (303) 744-1065Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Littleton Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Grant Bailey, MD
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1881919660
Education & Certifications
- Yale University
- Yale University
- Yale University
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Grand Valley State University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bailey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bailey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bailey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bailey has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bailey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bailey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bailey.
