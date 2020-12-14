Dr. Grant Anhalt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anhalt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grant Anhalt, MD
Overview
Dr. Grant Anhalt, MD is a Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatological Immunology. They graduated from University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine.
Locations
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-2992
Ur0l0gy Clinic601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-5933Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Anhalt is the top in his field -he treated me for pemphigus vulgaris back in 2011 and I am fortunate to have no disease symptoms for the last 10plus years. I flew in from Chicago to be treated! I remain forever grateful to him.
About Dr. Grant Anhalt, MD
- Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatologic Immunology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1255395539
Education & Certifications
- University Mich
- Health Scis Center
- University of Manitoba Faculty of Medicine
- University of Manitoba / Faculty of Medicine
- Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatological Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anhalt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anhalt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anhalt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Anhalt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anhalt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anhalt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anhalt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.