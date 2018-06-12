See All Periodontists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Graig Brown, DDS

Periodontics
5 (1065)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Graig Brown, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Periodontics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.

Dr. Brown works at Graig D. Brown, DDS, MS in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Graig D. Brown, DDS, MS
    3148 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 277-1890

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Alveolar Bone Loss
Bone Grafting
Bone Regeneration Procedure
Alveolar Bone Loss
Bone Grafting
Bone Regeneration Procedure

Alveolar Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Bone Regeneration Procedure Chevron Icon
Crown Lengthening Chevron Icon
Dental Bone Loss Chevron Icon
Dental Hygiene Services Chevron Icon
Dental Implant Chevron Icon
Dental Injury Chevron Icon
Dental Trauma Chevron Icon
Gingivitis Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Gum Disease Chevron Icon
Gum Graft Surgery Chevron Icon
Gum Surgery Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Gum Treatment Chevron Icon
Osseous Surgery Chevron Icon
Periodontal Exam Chevron Icon
Periodontitis Chevron Icon
Receding Gums Chevron Icon
Root Planing Chevron Icon
Sensitive Teeth Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Sinus Augmentation Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Surgery Chevron Icon
Swollen Gums Chevron Icon
Teeth Extraction Chevron Icon
Teeth Scaling Chevron Icon
Tender Gums Chevron Icon
Tooth Abscess Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
Tooth Malformation Chevron Icon
Toothache Chevron Icon

4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 1065 ratings
Patient Ratings (1065)
5 Star
(1026)
4 Star
(24)
3 Star
(10)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Jun 12, 2018
Dr. Brown is a first-rate dentist who clearly cares for his patients. He is extremely careful in his work and - at least in my experience - is a no-pain dentist. He is friendly and treats his staff well and respectfully. His attractive office is well run with a friendly, competent staff, both dental and business. Another plus is that his waiting room has numerous, interesting, coffee-table books. The downside is that one never has to wait long enough to actually spend much tie with a book! :-)
Robert J. Kamilli, Ph.D. in Tucson, AZ — Jun 12, 2018
About Dr. Graig Brown, DDS

Specialties
  • Periodontics
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
NPI Number
  • 1497755102
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
