Dr. Graig Brown, DDS
Dr. Graig Brown, DDS is a Periodontics Practitioner in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Periodontics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY.
Graig D. Brown, DDS, MS3148 N Swan Rd, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 277-1890
Dr. Brown is a first-rate dentist who clearly cares for his patients. He is extremely careful in his work and - at least in my experience - is a no-pain dentist. He is friendly and treats his staff well and respectfully. His attractive office is well run with a friendly, competent staff, both dental and business. Another plus is that his waiting room has numerous, interesting, coffee-table books. The downside is that one never has to wait long enough to actually spend much tie with a book! :-)
- Periodontics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Brown using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown speaks Spanish.
1065 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
