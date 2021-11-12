Dr. Graham Whitaker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitaker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Graham Whitaker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Graham Whitaker, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.
Dr. Whitaker works at
Locations
-
1
Audiology Associates of North Florida, a division of Tallahassee Ear, Nose and Throat1405 Centerville Rd Ste 5400, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-0101
Hospital Affiliations
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Healthplan
- Coventry Health Care
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Whitaker has been a God sent!! He is very intelligent, knowledgeable, nice, cares for his patients' well-being and just an awesome doctor all around. After having sinus issues for several years, Dr. Whitaker took a dive into the problem that I was having, performed surgery and has helped me overcome the many obstacles that I have had with sinus infections.
About Dr. Graham Whitaker, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1760777577
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitaker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitaker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitaker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitaker works at
Dr. Whitaker has seen patients for Facial Fracture, Broken Nose and Swimmer's Ear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitaker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitaker. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitaker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitaker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitaker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.