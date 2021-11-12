Overview

Dr. Graham Whitaker, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Tallahassee, FL. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.



Dr. Whitaker works at Tallahassee Ear, Nose, & Throat P.A in Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Facial Fracture, Broken Nose and Swimmer's Ear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.