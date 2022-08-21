See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brandon, FL
Overview

Dr. Graham Sowa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. 

Dr. Sowa works at Burn Centers of Florida in Brandon, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Brandon Regional Hospital
    119 Oakfield Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 681-5551
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
  • Lower Keys Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Acidosis
Overweight
Anemia
Acidosis
Overweight

Anemia
Acidosis
Overweight
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Administrative Physical
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anaphylaxis
Anxiety
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Pain
Confusion
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gonorrhea Infections
Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Iodine Deficiency
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Ringworm
Secondary Hypertension
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Strep Throat
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wheezing
Yeast Infections

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 21, 2022
Dr. Sowa is an amazing doctor. Great bedside manner. Very thorough and caring.
Jessica Maxwell — Aug 21, 2022
About Dr. Graham Sowa, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • English
  • 1508390824
Education & Certifications

  • Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Sowa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sowa works at Burn Centers of Florida in Brandon, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sowa’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sowa. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sowa.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sowa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sowa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

