Dr. Graham Sellers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Graham Sellers, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai Hospital New York and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center and Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Sellers works at
Locations
SurgOne1601 E 19th Ave Ste 6300, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 839-5669
Sellers, Brown & Strutt Aurora Office1400 S Potomac St Ste 120, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 839-5669
SurgOne150 Old Laramie Trl, Lafayette, CO 80026 Directions (303) 839-5738
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Zurich
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Using another surgeon, I had a mass removed from my lower left buttock over a year ago. The recovery was painful and eventually unsuccessful. I had another surgery for it about 8 months ago. Same painful recovery and developed a fistula. Then I came to Dr. Sellers. I had the surgery about 1 month ago. Almost NO PAIN with recovery and it's looking like there are no problems developing. I am so relieved and grateful. Dr. Sellers is a little rushed in his interactions, but he will answer any and all questions you have -- and I always have questions. I wish I had gone to him first.
About Dr. Graham Sellers, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1801900089
Education & Certifications
- Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Columbia Presby Med Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital New York
- Amherst College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sellers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sellers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sellers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sellers has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Anorectal Abscess and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sellers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Sellers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sellers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sellers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sellers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.