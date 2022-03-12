See All Podiatrists in Hendersonville, NC
Dr. Graham Rigby, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.

Dr. Rigby works at Champaign Dental Group in Hendersonville, NC with other offices in Mooresville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hendersonville Podiatry
    600 5th Ave W, Hendersonville, NC 28739 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 697-1343
  2. 2
    Foot & Ankle Associates
    143 Joe Knox Ave Ste 100, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 662-3660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pardee Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Infections Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Lower Extremity Trauma Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Mar 12, 2022
    I had an infected toenail. Dr. Rigby laid out my options, giving his recommendation, but allowing me to make the decision of what worked best for me.
    — Mar 12, 2022
    About Dr. Graham Rigby, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548614571
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Towson University
    Undergraduate School

