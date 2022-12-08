See All Spine Surgeons in South Miami, FL
Dr. Graham Mouw, MD

Neurological Spine Surgery
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Graham Mouw, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.

Dr. Mouw works at Pulmonary Physicians Of South Florida in South Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Pulmonary Physicians Of South Florida
    7000 Sw 62nd Ave, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 401-2239

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
  • Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
  • Valley Presbyterian Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Spinal Stenosis
Adult Scoliosis
Arthritis
Spinal Stenosis
Adult Scoliosis
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Complex Spinal Deformity Correction Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Discectomy Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Spinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Laminoplasty Chevron Icon
Laminotomy Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Internal Fixation Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Total Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 08, 2022
    long term lower extremity pain diagnosed as serious stenosis at L 3-4. Recommended bilateral lamenotomy with Dr. Mouw. From moment of waking in Recovery after surgery by Dr. Mouw the L-3-4 pain was totally absent. Pain from muscle stretching (no cutting of muscle tissue) subsided within 10 days with minimal pain-reducing medication. Dr. Mouw was a miracle worker for me and I recommend him highly. Dr. Mouw provided detailed explanation of the neurological problem, described the procedure to remediate it; indicated quite accurately the recovery period ... visited the day following surgery, called three times before first follow up visit in his offices and final follow up visit in Key West, 30 miles from my home in Big Pine Key. Outstanding skills, meaningful care and follow up, Supremely competent and engaged with me and my family.
    William M Finnin, Jr., Th.D. — Dec 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Graham Mouw, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurological Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780732636
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Residency
    • University Hospital Of Cleveland
    Internship
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California at Los Angeles
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Graham Mouw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mouw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mouw has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mouw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mouw works at Pulmonary Physicians Of South Florida in South Miami, FL. View the full address on Dr. Mouw’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Mouw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mouw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mouw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mouw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

