Dr. Graham Mouw, MD
Overview
Dr. Graham Mouw, MD is a Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurological Spine Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Dr. Mouw works at
Locations
Pulmonary Physicians Of South Florida7000 Sw 62nd Ave, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (786) 401-2239
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Larkin Community Hospital Palm Springs
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
long term lower extremity pain diagnosed as serious stenosis at L 3-4. Recommended bilateral lamenotomy with Dr. Mouw. From moment of waking in Recovery after surgery by Dr. Mouw the L-3-4 pain was totally absent. Pain from muscle stretching (no cutting of muscle tissue) subsided within 10 days with minimal pain-reducing medication. Dr. Mouw was a miracle worker for me and I recommend him highly. Dr. Mouw provided detailed explanation of the neurological problem, described the procedure to remediate it; indicated quite accurately the recovery period ... visited the day following surgery, called three times before first follow up visit in his offices and final follow up visit in Key West, 30 miles from my home in Big Pine Key. Outstanding skills, meaningful care and follow up, Supremely competent and engaged with me and my family.
About Dr. Graham Mouw, MD
- Neurological Spine Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1780732636
Education & Certifications
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- University of California at Los Angeles
- Neurosurgery
