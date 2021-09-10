Dr. Graham Glass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Graham Glass, MD
Dr. Graham Glass, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio|University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital and Providence Alaska Medical Center.
Peak Neurology and Sleep Medicine2741 Debarr Rd Ste C308, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (888) 521-6645
Hospital Affiliations
- Alaska Regional Hospital
- Providence Alaska Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EBMS
- First Choice Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Graham Glass, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1881671907
Education & Certifications
- New England Medical Center Hospital|Tufts New England Medical Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio|University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
Dr. Glass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glass has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Insomnia and Sleep Study, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glass on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Glass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.