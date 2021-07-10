See All Nephrologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Graeme Mindel, MD

Nephrology
5 (9)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Graeme Mindel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Nephrology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, St. Luke's Hospital and Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mindel works at St. Louis Kidney Consultants in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Ste Genevieve, MO and Saint Charles, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Gout and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sunset Hills Office
    12200 Weber Hill Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63127 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 720-0900
  2. 2
    Ste Genevieve Office
    800 Sainte Genevieve Dr, Ste Genevieve, MO 63670 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 720-0900
  3. 3
    US Renal Care Office
    2655 Muegge Rd, Saint Charles, MO 63303 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 720-0900
  4. 4
    St. Louis Kidney Consultants
    456 N New Ballas Rd Ste 348, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 548-0265

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Hospital
  • Ste Genevieve County Memorial Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Goodpasture's Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 10, 2021
    My husband was a patient of Dr. Mindels for quite a few years. He always took great care of him. He took the time explaining things and answering my questions no matter how dumb they sounded. He even came to the hospital after hours to check on him. He has seen all the kidney doctors from the office many times, being that he was in the hospital a lot. All very professional, patient, and caring. We couldn't have asked for a better group of doctors. We were blessed. Unfortunately my husband passed recently . His body just was tired and gave up. I am so thankful for Dr Mindel, Dr. Larson and Dr. Seltzer Bless them all.
    Cathy Doerr — Jul 10, 2021
    About Dr. Graeme Mindel, MD

    Nephrology
    30 years of experience
    English
    1932196854
    Education & Certifications

    Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    Barnes - Jewish Hospital
    U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
    Nephrology
