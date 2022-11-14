Dr. Grady Maddox, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maddox is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grady Maddox, MD
Overview
Dr. Grady Maddox, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL.
Locations
Orthopaedic Specialists of Alabama PC48 Medical Park Dr E Ste 255, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3090
Outpatient Services East Inc52 Medical Park Dr E, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-4747
Orthosports Associates LLC833 Saint Vincents Dr Bldg 3, Birmingham, AL 35205 Directions (205) 838-3090
Medical Center East Nuclear Medicine50 Medical Park Dr E, Birmingham, AL 35235 Directions (205) 838-3970
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Vincent's East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful Doctor. Wonderful man., Before my shoulder surgery He prayed for me .Very kind soft spoken Man. You know he is a Christian man by his actions wonderful doctor wonderful man
About Dr. Grady Maddox, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1497980536
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
