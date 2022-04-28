Dr. Grady Hughes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hughes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grady Hughes, MD
Overview
Dr. Grady Hughes, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Dr. Hughes works at
Locations
-
1
Optimeyes1600 E Jefferson St Ste 202, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 320-5686
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hughes?
Dr. Hughs is a top notch professional. I didn't feel rushed during my appointment and he answered each of my questions thoroughly. He is a good listener. His office staff is extremely helpful. I am really pleased with the care that I've received.
About Dr. Grady Hughes, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1790825313
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hughes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hughes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hughes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hughes works at
Dr. Hughes has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hughes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hughes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hughes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hughes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hughes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.