Dr. G Bryant Jr, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
Dr. G Bryant Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lebanon, TN. They completed their residency with Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Dr. Bryant Jr works at Allergy and ENT Associates of Middle Tennessee PC in Lebanon, TN with other offices in Hermitage, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Throat Pain and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Allergy and ENT Associates of Middle Tennessee PC
    920 S Hartmann Dr Ste 110, Lebanon, TN 37090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2335
    Allergy and ENT Associates of Middle Tennessee PC
    3901 Central Pike Ste 351, Hermitage, TN 37076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 592-2967

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Summit Medical Center

Allergic Rhinitis
Throat Pain
Earwax Buildup
Allergic Rhinitis
Throat Pain
Earwax Buildup
Chronic Sinusitis
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Postnasal Drip
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Sinusitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Tonsillitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Tube Placement
Enlarged Turbinates
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Home Sleep Study
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Laryngitis
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer Screening
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Perforated Eardrum
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Thyroid Scan
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Adenoidectomy
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Balloon Sinuplasty
Broken Nose
Chronic Adenoid Infection
Chronic Laryngitis
Common Cold
Facial Fracture
Facial Nerve Repair
Frenectomy
Head and Neck Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Jaw Irregularities
Labyrinthitis
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Malignant Otitis Externa
Meniere's Disease
Nasal Polyp
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Orbital Fracture
Pharyngitis
Rhinoseptoplasty
Sebaceous Cysts
Sleep Study
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Tempormandibular Joint Pain
Thyroid Cancer
Tongue-Tie
Tonsil Cancer
Tonsillectomy
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American General
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First All America
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Fortis Benefits Insurance Company
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • One Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Signature Health Alliance
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wausau Benefits

    Jun 15, 2022
    Dr Bryant is brilliant and has a wonderful bedside manner. He listened to my concerns & thoroughly explained my results.
    SallyB — Jun 15, 2022
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1134163694
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
