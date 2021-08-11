Overview

Dr. Grady Alsabrook, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Northeast, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Heart Hospital.



Dr. Alsabrook works at Peripheral Vascular Associates in New Braunfels, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities and Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.