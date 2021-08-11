Dr. Grady Alsabrook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alsabrook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Grady Alsabrook, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Grady Alsabrook, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital, Methodist Hospital Northeast, Methodist Hospital Stone Oak, Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Heart Hospital.
Dr. Alsabrook works at
Peripheral Vascular Associates2020 Sundance Pkwy Ste A2, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Directions (210) 253-2016Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 12:00pm
Peripheral Vascular Associates PA8811 Village Dr Ste 150, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 253-2018
- Methodist Hospital
- Methodist Hospital Northeast
- Methodist Hospital Stone Oak
- Baptist Medical Center
- Methodist Heart Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Alsabrook made me feel more comfortable with the healing process and my long term treatment. I left his office feeling reassured and knowledgeable of my role in promoting a best outcome.
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Wake Forest University
- The University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
