Dr. Graciela Gallardo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Graciela Gallardo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Gallardo works at
Locations
Oklahoma City5101 W Memorial Rd, Oklahoma City, OK 73142 Directions (405) 752-9600
Oklahoma Arthritis Center - Edmond1701 Renaissance Blvd, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 844-4978Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! She has continued to work with me concerning arthritis in my hands and has adjusted my medications accordingly. Blood is drawn on every visit to insure we stay on top of this issue.
About Dr. Graciela Gallardo, MD
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallardo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gallardo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallardo works at
Dr. Gallardo has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gallardo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Gallardo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallardo.
