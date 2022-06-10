Overview

Dr. Graciela Gallardo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from VIGNAN'S INTERNATIONAL MEDICALTECHNOLOGICAL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Gallardo works at Oklahoma Pain Center in Oklahoma City, OK with other offices in Edmond, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.