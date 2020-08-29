Dr. Esquivel-Aguilar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Graciela Esquivel-Aguilar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Graciela Esquivel-Aguilar, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They completed their residency with Valley Med Ctr
Locations
Omni Family Health3748 E Shields Ave, Fresno, CA 93726 Directions (559) 224-7272
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Staff and doctor were very nice. Great experience
About Dr. Graciela Esquivel-Aguilar, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1295837177
Education & Certifications
- Valley Med Ctr
- V A Central California Healthcare System
- Pediatrics
