Dr. Gracia Lewis, MD

Pediatrics
5 (1)
50 years of experience
50 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Gracia Lewis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Lewis works at Los Angeles Medical Center Foundation in Los Angeles, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Los Angeles Medical Center Foundation
    2010 Wilshire Blvd Fl 2, Los Angeles, CA 90057
(213) 483-9209

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Wellness Examination
Overweight
Pediatric Obesity
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Down Syndrome
Dyslipidemia
Earwax Buildup
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hyperlipidemia
Immunization Administration
Lipid Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nasopharyngitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Pediatric Overweight
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Gracia Lewis, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1386652600
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FAR EASTERN UNIVERSITY / DR NICANOR REYES MEDICAL FOUNDATION INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lewis works at Los Angeles Medical Center Foundation in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Lewis’s profile.

    Dr. Lewis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

