Dr. Gracia Covarrubias, MD
Dr. Gracia Covarrubias, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Laguna Woods, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Catolica De Cordoba and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Orange Coast Medical Center and Long Beach Memorial Medical Center.
MemorialCare Medical Group Laguna Woods24268 El Toro Rd, Laguna Woods, CA 92637 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Outstanding doctor. Has been my primary for many years. Listens well, follows through with any necessary tests and referrals. Very knowledgeable and accurate in her diagnosis. At 78, I really appreciate her competence.
- Internal Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730119751
- Reading Hospital & Medical Center
- University Catolica De Cordoba
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Covarrubias accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Covarrubias using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Covarrubias has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Covarrubias speaks Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Covarrubias. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covarrubias.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Covarrubias, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Covarrubias appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.